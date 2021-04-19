Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,303.74.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.33 on Monday, hitting $2,293.43. 40,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,857.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

