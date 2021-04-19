Penbrook Management LLC Purchases 45,960 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Kopin worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 729.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $588,566.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $380,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 761,332 shares of company stock worth $5,722,125 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of KOPN stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $7.52. 146,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,531. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.46 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

