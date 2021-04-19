Penbrook Management LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,785 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 120,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth $1,262,000. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.25.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

