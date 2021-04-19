Penbrook Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

FAF traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,237. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $61.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

