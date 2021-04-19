PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

