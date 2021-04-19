Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

PSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parsons by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 27.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 38,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Parsons by 414.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 470,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $42.44 on Friday. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

