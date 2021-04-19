ParkinGo (GOT) Price Up 11.6% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $4,001.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,289.61 or 0.99577130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00037531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00128099 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 110.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001788 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

