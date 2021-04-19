Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Purchased by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,624,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Paramount Group makes up about 4.8% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $36,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. 19,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

