Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $136.40 million, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $907,119.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,476.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 631,341 shares of company stock worth $1,991,017. 46.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.