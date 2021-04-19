Packaging Co. of America (PKG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $140.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $148.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

