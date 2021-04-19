Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 579 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 223,503 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 58,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

