Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $520,000 in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,579,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 318,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of IRDM opened at $40.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

