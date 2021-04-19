Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $94.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

