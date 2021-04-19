Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,564,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,669. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $107.85 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

SSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

