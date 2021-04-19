Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in KB Home by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of KBH opened at $49.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.