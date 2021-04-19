Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OXINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OXINF stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $29.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

