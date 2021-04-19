Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Outokumpu Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

