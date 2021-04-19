Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 48,327 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 96,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 89,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 85.6% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

