Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,720,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 30,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $247,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 47.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.75. 18,351,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,814,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $227.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

