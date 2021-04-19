Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,132.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,187.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

