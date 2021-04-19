Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.33 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

