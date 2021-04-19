Optimum Investment Advisors Has $237,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

VGK opened at $66.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $66.67.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

