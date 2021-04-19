Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 900 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MetLife by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

