Opsens’ (OPS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Opsens to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:OPS opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.36 million and a PE ratio of -890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

