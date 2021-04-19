Oppenheimer Trims Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Target Price to $13.00

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MTEM opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $455.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,201,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,018,806.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,560,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,119,086. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

