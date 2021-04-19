Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $2.37

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004184 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and $1.89 billion worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00051100 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00332917 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00035484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009049 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,807,991 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

