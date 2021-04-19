OneMain (OMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE OMF opened at $55.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. OneMain has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.23%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.