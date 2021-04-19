Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicell worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

OMCL opened at $137.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 158.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

