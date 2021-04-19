OLO (NYSE:OLO) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

OLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. OLO has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

