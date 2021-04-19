Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $253.67

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $253.67 and last traded at $249.85, with a volume of 1324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.34.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after purchasing an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $179,498,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

