Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Bradley Woods restated a buy rating on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Oblong stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Oblong has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBLG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

