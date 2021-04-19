Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Down 33.1% in March

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 55,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

