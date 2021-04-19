Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,295 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRGB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

