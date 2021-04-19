Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 496,818 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 496,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of M/I Homes worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of MHO opened at $62.13 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.