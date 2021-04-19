Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 156,244 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 696,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $13.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

