Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of nLIGHT worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in nLIGHT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after buying an additional 77,268 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 822,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after buying an additional 249,043 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in nLIGHT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 351,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

LASR stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. On average, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

