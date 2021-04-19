NuCypher Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $213.54 million and $32.98 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00089745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.18 or 0.00668887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,151,172,677 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

