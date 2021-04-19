Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Craig Hallum

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

NUAN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $53.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

