Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.38. 84,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,084. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.54. Novartis has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Novartis by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,174,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

