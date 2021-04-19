Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200,930 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NFBK opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $836.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

