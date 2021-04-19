Northeast Bank (NBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $249.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.