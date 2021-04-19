North American Management Corp Sells 908 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

North American Management Corp lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 170,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.74 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $166.11 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.