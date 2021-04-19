Norges Bank Takes Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 987,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,329,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of Adient as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Adient by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,070,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adient by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of ADNT opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

