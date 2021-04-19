Norges Bank Takes $37.41 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 420,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIGI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after purchasing an additional 863,822 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 43,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $105.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $111.71.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.10 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

