Norges Bank Takes $36.67 Million Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 562,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,669,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.72% of Gentherm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $77.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $169,701.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $902,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

