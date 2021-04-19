Norges Bank Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 611,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,082,000. Norges Bank owned 0.91% of LivePerson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,442.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,061 shares of company stock worth $4,384,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

