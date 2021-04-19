Norges Bank Makes New $36.24 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,432,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,080,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,785,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $319.27 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.73 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

