Norges Bank Invests $35.73 Million in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 703,782 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,731,000. Norges Bank owned 1.59% of PROS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,504,000 after acquiring an additional 124,642 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PROS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PROS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $45,301.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $271,854.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,454.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,874 shares of company stock worth $837,439. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

