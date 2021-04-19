Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,282,966 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,282,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,999,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,138,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQC opened at $28.60 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

