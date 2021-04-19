Nord/LB Reiterates €270.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €244.80 ($288.00).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €245.05 ($288.29) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €215.04 and a 200 day moving average of €165.23. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

